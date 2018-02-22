NEW YORK (KABC) --Olympic gold medalist and SoCal native Chloe Kim was on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" Thursday morning to talk about the pressure of elite sports and her cure for it.
A week after winning the gold medal in the snowboard halfpipe, the pride of Torrance got a hero's welcome on the show.
During her visit, Kelly and Ryan asked her about her "cure" for nerves - churros.
Oh and I also had 2 churros today and they were pretty bomb so if you ever get nervous go eat a churro— Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 11, 2018
The Olympian even landed her first Sports Illustrated Magazine cover, which came out on newsstands Thursday. She appears on the cover holding her miniature Australian shepherd.