Oh and I also had 2 churros today and they were pretty bomb so if you ever get nervous go eat a churro — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 11, 2018

Olympic gold medalist and SoCal native Chloe Kim was on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" Thursday morning to talk about the pressure of elite sports and her cure for it.A week after winning the gold medal in the snowboard halfpipe, the pride of Torrance got a hero's welcome on the show.During her visit, Kelly and Ryan asked her about her "cure" for nerves - churros.The Olympian even landed her first Sports Illustrated Magazine cover , which came out on newsstands Thursday. She appears on the cover holding her miniature Australian shepherd.