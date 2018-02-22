SPORTS

Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim shares her 'cure' for nerves on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'

EMBED </>More Videos

Olympic gold medalist and SoCal native Chloe Kim was on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" Thursday morning to talk about the pressure of elite sports and her cure for it. (KABC)

NEW YORK (KABC) --
Olympic gold medalist and SoCal native Chloe Kim was on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" Thursday morning to talk about the pressure of elite sports and her cure for it.

A week after winning the gold medal in the snowboard halfpipe, the pride of Torrance got a hero's welcome on the show.


During her visit, Kelly and Ryan asked her about her "cure" for nerves - churros.


The Olympian even landed her first Sports Illustrated Magazine cover, which came out on newsstands Thursday. She appears on the cover holding her miniature Australian shepherd.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsLive Kelly and RyanOlympicstelevisionABCTorranceLos Angeles CountyNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
SoCal Olympian Chloe Kim lands Sports Illustrated cover
SPORTS
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: LA Galaxy should have thrashed LAFC
Serena Williams' 'Wakanda-inspired' catsuit banned by French tennis officials
Kobe Bryant says his die-hard fans will 'fall in line' for LeBron James
Waiter charges Astros' Justin Verlander $1 million for 'Dodger Killer'
More Sports
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News