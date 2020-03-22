Coronavirus

IOC looking at postponing Tokyo Olympics in 4 weeks of talks

LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- The IOC will look at postponing the Tokyo Olympics during four weeks of talks announced Sunday amid mounting criticism by athletes and sports officials during the coronavirus pandemic.

Consultation with Japanese public authorities and global sports officials will deal with "scenario planning" for the July 24-Aug. 9 games, the International Olympic Committee said.

"These scenarios relate to modifying existing operational plans for the Games to go ahead on July 24, 2020, and also for changes to the start date of the Games," the Olympic body said in a statement, adding "cancellation is not on the agenda."

The change in strategy followed IOC president Thomas Bach leading a conference call with executive board members.

Bach has consistently said organizers are fully committed to opening the games on July 24 - despite athlete training, qualifying events and games preparations being disrupted more and more by the virus outbreak causing the COVID-19 disease.

Criticism of the stance grew in recent days from athletes and by an IOC member last Tuesday, before Bach finally acknowledged an alternative plan was possible.

"Of course we are considering different scenarios," Bach told the New York Times in an interview late Thursday.

National Olympic committees in Brazil and Slovenia later called for a postponement to 2021. Norway's Olympic body said it didn't want athletes going to Tokyo until the global health crisis is under control.

The United States governing bodies of swimming and track - two of the three top-tier Summer Games sports - have called on their national Olympic officials to push for a postponement.

"There is a dramatic increase in cases and new outbreaks of COVID-19 in different countries on different continents," the IOC said. "This led the (board) to the conclusion that the IOC needs to take the next step in its scenario-planning."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsolympicsathletescoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
2 new deaths, 59 cases reported in LA County
2 new deaths, 59 cases reported in LA County
Senator Rand Paul tests positive for coronavirus
Neo-Nazis encourage members to spread COVID-19: FBI alert
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal goes outside during 1st weekend of stay-at-home order
2 new deaths, 59 cases reported in LA County
LA officials cracking down on price-gouging amid COVID-19
SoCal shutdown: Aerial tour shows near-empty beaches, freeways
US now has 3rd highest coronavirus case total in world
COVID-19: Outrage over planned power outage in Arcadia
Senator Rand Paul tests positive for coronavirus
Show More
Trump says he's using Stafford Act to declare 'major disaster'
Vice President Mike Pence and wife test negative for COVID-19
Drive-thru coronavirus testing held in Lake Elsinore
Coronavirus: LA County recreation areas, Joshua Tree campgrounds closed
Couple learns of coronavirus crisis after off-the-grid trip
More TOP STORIES News