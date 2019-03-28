Sports

Opening Day 2019: Without Kershaw, Dodgers hosting Diamondbacks at Chavez Ravine

The Dodgers are set to open their 2019 season Thursday by hosting the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, kicking off L.A.'s quest for a third consecutive National League pennant.

ELYSIAN PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Dodgers are opening their 2019 season Thursday by hosting the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, kicking off L.A.'s quest for a third consecutive National League pennant.

The home opener, with the first pitch thrown out at 1:10 p.m., marks the end of ace Clayton Kershaw's team-record streak of eight consecutive opening day starts. Hyun-Jin Ryu will take the mound for the boys in blue.

The Dodger faithful began pouring through the gates at Dodger Stadium at 10:30 a.m.

"We're having fun and that's what it's all about, you know, having a good time, coming back and hoping we can do it this year," said fan Elsa Villa. "The whole festivities of everything."

Clad in true-blue Dodger gear, Warren Fine said he was excited.

"I can't wait," he said. "I just got out of the hospital. I couldn't wait to get my Dodger tickets. I plan on being here every game."

DRONE VIDEO: Dodgers fans form human logo to celebrate Opening Day
Dodgers fans at the Citadel Outlets suited up in blue and formed a human Los Angeles Dodgers logo to celebrate Opening Day on Thursday.

