Opening Day 2019: Without Kershaw, Dodgers hosting Diamondbacks at Chavez Ravine

Limited number of #OpeningDayLA tickets available at https://t.co/DZQkfNw0Kj. pic.twitter.com/i3CfqpIYkr — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 27, 2019

Dodgers fans at the Citadel Outlets suited up in blue and formed a human Los Angeles Dodgers logo to celebrate Opening Day on Thursday.

ELYSIAN PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Dodgers are opening their 2019 season Thursday by hosting the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, kicking off L.A.'s quest for a third consecutive National League pennant.The home opener, with the first pitch thrown out at 1:10 p.m., marks the end of ace Clayton Kershaw's team-record streak of eight consecutive opening day starts. Hyun-Jin Ryu will take the mound for the boys in blue.The Dodger faithful began pouring through the gates at Dodger Stadium at 10:30 a.m."We're having fun and that's what it's all about, you know, having a good time, coming back and hoping we can do it this year," said fan Elsa Villa. "The whole festivities of everything."Clad in true-blue Dodger gear, Warren Fine said he was excited."I can't wait," he said. "I just got out of the hospital. I couldn't wait to get my Dodger tickets. I plan on being here every game."DRONE VIDEO: Dodgers fans form human logo to celebrate Opening Day