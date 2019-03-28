Opening Day 2019: Without Kershaw, Dodgers hosting Diamondbacks at Chavez Ravine

The home opener, with the first pitch thrown out at 1:10 p.m., marks the end of ace Clayton Kershaw's team-record streak of eight consecutive opening day starts. Hyun-Jin Ryu will take the mound for the boys in blue.
The Dodger faithful began pouring through the gates at Dodger Stadium at 10:30 a.m.
This will work. We promise.— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 27, 2019
"We're having fun and that's what it's all about, you know, having a good time, coming back and hoping we can do it this year," said fan Elsa Villa. "The whole festivities of everything."
Clad in true-blue Dodger gear, Warren Fine said he was excited.
"I can't wait," he said. "I just got out of the hospital. I couldn't wait to get my Dodger tickets. I plan on being here every game."
