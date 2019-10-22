Sports

Oscar De La Hoya accused of sexual assault in lawsuit, denies allegations

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Former boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya is accused of sexual assault by an unidentified woman in court papers submitted for filing in the California Superior Court for Los Angeles County.

The woman, identified only as "Jane Doe" in the lawsuit filed Oct. 17, claims that in November 2017, De La Hoya held her down against her will and sexually abused her.

The incident allegedly happened at De La Hoya's home in Pasadena.

The plaintiff says De La Hoya had become increasingly intoxicated and asked the then-29-year-old woman to engage in various sex acts, which she declined.

She claims De La Hoya became angry and then assaulted her.

De La Hoya's spokesman provided ESPN with a statement Tuesday morning, denying the woman's allegations.

De La Hoya, 46, is the Golden Boy Promotions CEO and an International Boxing Hall of Famer.

ESPN contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportspasadenalos angeles countycelebrityboxinglawsuitu.s. & worldsportssexual assault
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Little Mountain fire 80 percent contained
Gov. Gavin Newsom wants investigation of high gas prices
Evacuation orders lifted in Palisades fire
Former Pres. Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall
Murder of Kawhi Leonard's father remains a mystery
Macy's to stop selling real fur by end of fiscal year 2020
President Trump likens impeachment inquiry to 'a lynching'
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Illegal marijuana grow destroys CA couple's rental home
Trump supporter arrested in bear spray attack in Santa Monica
Police remove 3 kids, 245 animals from 'deplorable' home
Mother of girl who died of 'terminal illness' indicted on murder charge
Vet files claim against Covina police after officer questions robbery report
More TOP STORIES News