Sports

Pac-12 will play football this fall, reversing decision to postpone until spring

By RALPH D. RUSSO
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Pac-12 on Thursday set a Nov. 6 start date for a six-game football regular season, following the Big Ten in overturning its August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about playing through the pandemic.

The conference's CEO group of university presidents voted unanimously to resume football and basketball, lifting a Jan. 1 moratorium on athletic competition for Pac-12 schools. The men's and women's basketball seasons can start Nov. 25, in line with the NCAA's recently announced opening date.

WATCH: Should Pac-12 schools resume football? SoCal doctor urges caution
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Anthony Cardillo, CEO of Mend Urgent Care in Los Angeles, recommends colleges wait longer before resuming football.



The football championship game will be held on Dec. 18.

The Pac-12 said its decision to restart sports is subject to approval from state and local public health officials. No fans will be permitted at Pac-12 sporting events taking place on campus, the conference said.

RELATED: Pac-12 football plans remain on hold despite pressure from Trump to 'open up'

"From the beginning of this crisis, our focus has been on following the science, data and counsel of our public health and infectious disease experts,'' Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement. "Our agreement with Quidel to provide daily rapid-results testing has been a game-changer in enabling us to move forward with confidence that we can create a safe environment for our student-athletes while giving them the opportunity to pursue their dreams."

To read the announcement, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscostanford universityuclauc berkeleypac 12college footballusc
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows struggle between man, deputies before fatal shooting
Murdered boy was beaten, locked in closet by stepmom, officials allege
DA declines to file charges against KPCC reporter arrested by deputies
'Cake Boss' suffers 'terrible accident' at home bowling alley
What you need to know about California Prop. 14
Democrats pitch new laws to curb presidential abuses
Chadwick Boseman tribute now on display at Downtown Disney
Show More
Here's what to pack in your disaster preparedness kit
New COVID testing plan aims to reach Long Beach residents of color
New documentary makes case for adopting senior dogs
LA County seeing spike in COVID cases after Labor Day
Bobcat Fire burns nearly 114K acres, containment grows to 50%
More TOP STORIES News