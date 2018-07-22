SPORTS
espn

Parker leads Sparks over Sky 93-76

CHICAGO -- Candace Parker had 23 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists to help the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Chicago Sky 93-76 on Sunday.

Odyssey Sims and Essence Carson added 16 points each for the Sparks (15-10). It was Parker's eighth double-double of the season.

Los Angeles pulled away with a 9-0 run early in the third quarter to lead 49-40 and extended the advantage to 79-62 with 6:48 left in the fourth. The Sky (8-17) went on a 9-1 run to cut the deficit to 80-71, but the Sparks responded with six straight points and led by double digits from there.

Stefanie Dolson had 20 points and Courtney Vandersloot added 15 points and 10 assists for Chicago.

Sims left the game with 1:05 left in the fourth quarter due to a leg injury and the Sparks were also missing Nneka Ogwumike for the second straight game with an undisclosed illness.
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
