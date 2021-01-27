Sports

Pau Gasol, Magic Johnson among Lakers family sharing tributes to Kobe Bryant

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Members of the Lakers family are sharing memories of Kobe Bryant on the one-year anniversary of his death.

Magic Johnson tweeted: "Thank you God for allowing me enjoy Kobe Bryant for 20 years as a great basketball player, athlete, husband, father, philanthropist, mentor & teacher of the game to many men & women of all ages, best friend to Rob Pelinka, & brother to @jeaniebuss."

The two Laker legends nearly played together - Johnson retired in 1996 just before Bryant's rookie season.

Pau Gasol, who won two NBA titles with Bryant, gave his daughter the middle name Gianna in honor of Kobe's daughter who was also killed in the crash.

Gasol tweeted: "I miss you, hermano. ... Not a day goes by that you are not present in what I do. Your spirit, your drive, your ambition, your love ... continues to shine in my life and in many others."







LeBron James, Anthony Davis talk about legacy of Kobe Bryant
Tuesday will mark a year since the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

