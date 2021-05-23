Sports

Phil Mickelson wins PGA Championship at age 50 to become golf's oldest major champion

(AP Photo/Matt York)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Phil Mickelson wins PGA Championship at age 50 to become golf's oldest major champion.

This is breaking news.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportspgagolf
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother of boy, 6, killed in OC road rage shooting speaks out
Nearly 150 arrested after unruly party in Huntington Beach
Watermelon shipment at border hid 1,100 pounds of meth, CBP says
Boy finds $5K while cleaning out family's SUV
1 arrested after attack outside LA eatery spurs hate crime investigation
Veteran finally dons cap and gown 50 years after earning degree
LA resident reflects 1 year after George Floyd's murder
Show More
Google planning to open first physical store this summer
Italian cable car plunges to the ground, killing at least 14
Lakers drop Game 1 99-90 to Suns
2 dead, 12 injured after mass shooting at NJ house party
Free 'Hamilton' tickets offered as vaccination prize
More TOP STORIES News