Philip Rivers, Chargers agree to part ways after 16 seasons

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After nearly two decades, quarterback Philip Rivers is leaving the Los Angeles Chargers and entering free agency, the team announced Monday.The organization said the veteran quarterback and the Chargers mutually agreed to part ways after 16 seasons."After stepping back a bit from last season, we reconnected with Philip and his representatives to look at how 2019 played out, assess our future goals, evaluate the current state of the roster and see if there was a path forward that made sense for both parties," said General Manager Tom Telesco. "As we talked through various scenarios, it became apparent that it would be best for Philip and the Chargers to turn the page on what has truly been a remarkable run.Rivers enters free agency as one of the top quarterbacks in a market that also could include Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Ryan Tannehill, Teddy Bridgewater, Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota, among others."We agreed that making this decision well before free agency would allow everyone to put themselves in the best position for success in 2020.The Chargers have Tyrod Taylor under contract for next season and have been impressed with his play throughout the past season, and he could wind up as Los Angeles' starting quarterback.Rivers, 38, passed for 4,615 yards and 23 touchdowns -- his fewest since 2007 -- with 20 interceptions this season, his 16th with the Chargers. The eight-time Pro Bowler is sixth in NFL history in both career passing yards (59,271) and touchdown passes (397).Rivers "permanently" moved from San Diego to Florida earlier this year to be closer to his family, the free agent told ESPN."What this means football-wise is to be determined but it was time for us to move back closer to home," Rivers said in a text message in January.