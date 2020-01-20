Philip Rivers 'permanently' moves out of San Diego, signaling possible split with Chargers

LOS ANGELES -- Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has moved "permanently" from San Diego to Florida to be closer to his family, the free agent told ESPN Sunday."What this means football-wise is to be determined but it was time for us to move back closer to home," Rivers said in the text message.While his family settles in in the South, Rivers' football future is unsettled. He is a free agent this offseason, and it appears that he and the Los Angeles Chargers are going their own directions.Rivers' contract is up, and he will be one of the top quarterbacks in a market that also could include Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Ryan Tannehill, Teddy Bridgewater, Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota, among others.The Chargers have Tyrod Taylor under contract for next season and have been impressed with his play throughout the past season, and he could wind up as Los Angeles' starting quarterback.Rivers did not speak to reporters on Dec. 30 when he cleaned out his locker. He tearfully said after the Chargers' final game of the season that he wanted to continue playing but acknowledged it might not be with the Chargers."I plan to play football, so yes," Rivers said on Dec. 29. "Where that is going to be will get sorted out over the next few months. I've never been in this position. ... I'm very thankful for the 16 years, and if there is another, I'll be thankful for that."Rivers, 38, passed for 4,615 yards and 23 touchdowns -- his fewest since 2007 -- with 20 interceptions this season, his 16th with the Chargers. The eight-time Pro Bowler is sixth in NFL history in both career passing yards (59,271) and touchdown passes (397).