Players show off their skills at the XFL Summer Showcase

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The XFL is hosting Summer Showcases in each of the eight host cities for coaching staffs and scouts to evaluate players for the XFL's inaugural season.On Friday, the Los Angeles team brought in 100 players to the Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach. Players were taken through combine-like athletic testing, including the 40-yard-dash, three cone drill, the broad jump and position drills.