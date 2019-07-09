Sports

Police disperse celebrating fans in Huntington Park after Mexico's Gold Cup win

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Some local soccer fans got testy with police after Mexico's win over the U.S. in the 2019 Gold Cup Final.

Celebrations spilled onto the street Sunday night in Huntington Park shortly after Mexico took the game 1-0. That's when police showed up.

Video shows one fan kicking a soccer ball in the middle of the street and others waving Mexican flags nearby. Another fan is also seen surrounded by police while recording them.

They were able to disperse the crowds peacefully without making any arrests.

Meanwhile, a few miles away, two girls were hit by a driver in a car during celebrations and were taken to the hospital.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshuntington parklos angeles countyarrestworld cupsoccerpolice
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest earthquake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News