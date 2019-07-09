Police disperse celebrating fans in Huntington Park after Mexico's Gold Cup win

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Some local soccer fans got testy with police after Mexico's win over the U.S. in the 2019 Gold Cup Final.Celebrations spilled onto the street Sunday night in Huntington Park shortly after Mexico took the game 1-0. That's when police showed up.Video shows one fan kicking a soccer ball in the middle of the street and others waving Mexican flags nearby. Another fan is also seen surrounded by police while recording them.They were able to disperse the crowds peacefully without making any arrests.Meanwhile, a few miles away, two girls were hit by a driver in a car during celebrations and were taken to the hospital.