SPORTS

Power outage interrupts game at Dodger Stadium - again

EMBED </>More Videos

For the second time in recent weeks, a power outage hit Dodger Stadium, interrupting a game against the San Diego Padres Saturday night.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
For the second time in recent weeks, a power outage hit Dodger Stadium, interrupting a game against the San Diego Padres Saturday night.


The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power mentioned an automatic switch that may have been a factor. The department tweeted: "When the automatic switch engages it reroutes power to the stadium within 2 seconds, but equipment inside stadium takes time to reset, including high intensity lights."


Lights appeared to be back on within minutes, and the Dodgers were able to end the game with a 5-4 win shortly afterward.



The outage comes just 30 days after another similar incident at the stadium. In the first outage, the power was out for 23 minutes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles Dodgerspower outageLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Justin Turner plays hero in 12th after Kenley Jansen blows save
Dodgers change rotation, Ryu starting vs. Padres
Gonzalez homers again as surging Astros beat Angels 8-3
Astros end road trip at Angels
More Sports
Top Stories
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
71-year-old man dead, 1 other injured in house fire in Colton
Meghan McCain, Trump and others remember John McCain
Reporter mom told to 'speak English' becomes subject of her own story
Reality TV producer from LA dies in Bronx; man sought for questioning
2 shot, wounded outside South LA house party
Celebs 4 Vets helping over a dozen vets get new homes in Santa Clarita
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Show More
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
#MilesForMollie: Why runners are dedicating workouts to Mollie Tibbetts
Tropical Storm Lane: Storm weakens, turns away from Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
More News