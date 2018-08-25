SPORTS

Power outage interrupts game at Dodger Stadium again

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
For the second time in recent weeks, a power outage hit Dodger Stadium, interrupting a game against the San Diego Padres Saturday night.


The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power mentioned an automatic switch that may have been a factor. The department tweeted: "When the automatic switch engages it reroutes power to the stadium within 2 seconds, but equipment inside stadium takes time to reset, including high intensity lights."


Lights appeared to be back on within minutes, and the Dodgers were able to end the game with a 5-4 win shortly afterward.



The outage comes just 30 days after another similar incident at the stadium. In the first outage, the power was out for 23 minutes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles Dodgerspower outageLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Gonzalez homers again as surging Astros beat Angels 8-3
Here are some of the Olympic plans in Long Beach
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: LA Galaxy should have thrashed LAFC
More Sports
Top Stories
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
71-year-old man dead, 1 other injured in house fire in Colton
Meghan McCain, Trump and others remember John McCain
Reality TV producer from LA dies in Bronx; man sought for questioning
2 shot, wounded outside South LA house party
Celebs 4 Vets helping over a dozen vets get new homes in Santa Clarita
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Show More
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
#MilesForMollie: Why runners are dedicating workouts to Mollie Tibbetts
Tropical Storm Lane: Storm weakens, turns away from Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
Firefighters rescue horse trapped up to its torso in mud
More News