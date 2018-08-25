Power outage interrupts game at Dodger Stadium again

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --For the second time in recent weeks, a power outage hit Dodger Stadium, interrupting a game against the San Diego Padres Saturday night.
Moment the power went out at Dodger Stadium #dodgers #whoforgottopaythebill pic.twitter.com/z6YrVbhf6R— Dave (@davelanzarin_) August 26, 2018
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power mentioned an automatic switch that may have been a factor. The department tweeted: "When the automatic switch engages it reroutes power to the stadium within 2 seconds, but equipment inside stadium takes time to reset, including high intensity lights."
Circuit outage on line supplying power to @Dodger Stadium caused brief interruption in power flow. Power was restored within seconds. Stadium equipment takes time for facilities personnel to reset. @THEREAL_DV @alannarizzo @Joe_Davis— LADWP (@LADWP) August 26, 2018
When LED lights are on, power is flowing to @Dodgers Stadium. Internal stadium equipment takes time to reset. Go Dodgers! Let’s get this win!— LADWP (@LADWP) August 26, 2018
Lights appeared to be back on within minutes, and the Dodgers were able to end the game with a 5-4 win shortly afterward.
GAME OVER. pic.twitter.com/E31hspIhRM— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 26, 2018
The outage comes just 30 days after another similar incident at the stadium. In the first outage, the power was out for 23 minutes.