LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Preorders for new LeBron James Lakers jerseys have skyrocketed since the 14-time NBA All-Star announced his intention to sign with L.A.
According to ESPN, retailer Fanatics earned one of its top 10 sales days in terms of NBA gear sold thanks to the demand for James jerseys.
James will wear No. 23, the same number he donned with the Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources told ESPN.
The high-demand jerseys won't ship until James officially signs the four-year, $154-million contract, which could happen as early as noon on Friday.