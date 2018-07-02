SPORTS

Preorders skyrocket for new LeBron James Lakers jerseys

EMBED </>More Videos

As Lakers fans continue to express excitement following Sunday's news that LeBron James intends to sign with their team, business in downtown L.A. are also looking forward to the 14-time All-Star's arrival. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Preorders for new LeBron James Lakers jerseys have skyrocketed since the 14-time NBA All-Star announced his intention to sign with L.A.

According to ESPN, retailer Fanatics earned one of its top 10 sales days in terms of NBA gear sold thanks to the demand for James jerseys.

RELATED: LA fans, businesses prepare for impact of new Lakers star LeBron James

James will wear No. 23, the same number he donned with the Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources told ESPN.

The high-demand jerseys won't ship until James officially signs the four-year, $154-million contract, which could happen as early as noon on Friday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportslebron jamesNBAonline shoppingbasketballretailLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Fans, businesses prepare for LeBron's arrival in LA
LeBron James agrees to 4-year, $154M deal with Lakers
SPORTS
Mike Trout gets cortisone shot, remains day-to-day with wrist injury
No setbacks in throwing for Shohei Ohtani, Mike Scioscia says
Lance Lynn stops bleeding for Yankees by blanking White Sox
With bat and glove, Simmons leads Angels past Tigers 6-2
Turner to make season debut for Tigers at Angels
More Sports
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News