Sports

Prognosticating raccoon picks San Fransisco 49ers as Super Bowl 2020 winner

EATONVILLE, Wa. -- Move over, Punxsutawney Phil!

Now that the prognosticating groundhog has forecasted an early spring, the country needs a new mammal to predict the 2020 Super Bowl winner.

That's where McChord the raccoon, from Eatonville, Washington, comes in.

This year, McChord apparently foresees a San Fransisco 49ers win. His handlers came to this determination by leaving out two bags of treats: one with a 49ers logo and one with a Kansas City Chiefs logo.

The furry football analyst went right for the 49ers' bag.

After a thorough examination, however, he then grabs the Chiefs' bag and runs off. Interpret this move as you wish!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportswashingtonraccoonssuper bowl 2020animalsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9th US case of coronavirus from China confirmed California
OC coach mourned during candlelight vigil in Huntington Beach
Man wearing fake bomb stabs 2 in London and is shot to death
Good Samaritans help pedestrian struck on 110 Freeway in LA: VIDEO
Driver, 16, slams into Simi Valley home after high-speed chase
Surf City Marathon in OC honors helicopter crash victims
Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring
Show More
'Not forgotten:' LeBron James delivers heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant
Villaraigosa endorses Bloomberg for Democratic nomination
Law enforcement officials call on Congress to act on 'ghost guns'
Benefit event held for CHLA transyouth center
LA's homeless women are disproportionately impacted, study says
More TOP STORIES News