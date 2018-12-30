#DEVELOPING @Raiders to London? Multiple reports say the team has plans to play its entire 8-game home schedule at a stadium in North London. SO MANY QUESTIONS! I want to hear from you. Tweet @ me with your thoughts. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/Wgj65GFgmH — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 31, 2018

The Oakland Raiders finished the 2018 NFL season as reports emerge that the team could play their 2019 home games in England.The team is moving to Las Vegas in 2020, and, with their lease up one year before the move, doesn't want to return to the Coliseum next year because of a legal dispute with the city of Oakland.Now Fox Sports is reporting London may serve as "home" for the Raiders next year.London's Tottenham Stadium seats 62,000 and has been newly refurbished. It is designed for soccer, but has a unique pitch that retracts to reveal an artificial-turf field for American football underneath.The Raiders have played some "home" games in London and Mexico City for several years, which has pained some fans who wanted to watch their team play as much as possible before they leave.The Raiders' other possibilities for next season including AT&T Park or Levi's Stadium in San Francisco.Even San Diego's Qualcomm Stadium, where the Chargers used to play, has been floated as an option.The Raiders finished Jon Gruden's return season 4-12 after a 35-3 blowout Sunday at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs.