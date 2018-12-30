OAKLAND RAIDERS

Raiders could play their home games in London for 2019 NFL season, reports say

The Oakland Raiders finished the 2018 NFL season as reports emerge that the team could play their 2019 home games in England. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
The Oakland Raiders finished the 2018 NFL season as reports emerge that the team could play their 2019 home games in England.

The team is moving to Las Vegas in 2020, and, with their lease up one year before the move, doesn't want to return to the Coliseum next year because of a legal dispute with the city of Oakland.

Now Fox Sports is reporting London may serve as "home" for the Raiders next year.

London's Tottenham Stadium seats 62,000 and has been newly refurbished. It is designed for soccer, but has a unique pitch that retracts to reveal an artificial-turf field for American football underneath.

The Raiders have played some "home" games in London and Mexico City for several years, which has pained some fans who wanted to watch their team play as much as possible before they leave.

The Raiders' other possibilities for next season including AT&T Park or Levi's Stadium in San Francisco.

Even San Diego's Qualcomm Stadium, where the Chargers used to play, has been floated as an option.

The Raiders finished Jon Gruden's return season 4-12 after a 35-3 blowout Sunday at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs.

OAKLAND RAIDERS
