Raiders' Daryl Worley pleads guilty to charges, likely faces NFL discipline

Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley pleaded guilty in June to three charges, including driving under the influence, stemming from his arrest in April, according to online court records.

The records from the First Judicial District of Pennsylvania show that Worley pleaded guilty on June 18 to misdemeanor charges of DUI, carrying firearms in public in Philadelphia and resisting arrest. Three other charges, including a felony charge of carrying a firearm without a license were dropped. Worley was sentenced to 72 hours in jail on the DUI charge but was credited with time served. He was sentenced to two years' probation on the other two charges.

Worley will likely be disciplined by the NFL under its personal conduct policy, but he told reporters last week he hasn't heard from the league yet.

Worley, then with the Philadelphia Eagles, was arrested April 15 near the team facility when he was allegedly found passed out inside a vehicle blocking a highway, according to NFL Network.

"You can't change the past. Just like plays on the field, you can't change what happened," Worley told reporters Thursday. "You just have to move on to the next one. I was thankful when I talked to Coach [Jon] Gruden on the phone. It was a very passionate conversation. He was understanding.

"People make mistakes in life. It's not about the mistake, it's about whether you learn from it and what you do continuing to move forward in the future."

The Eagles, who had acquired Worley in a trade that sent wide receiver Torrey Smith to the Carolina Panthers, waived the cornerback after his arrest. He later signed with the Raiders.

He told reporters Thursday that he was grateful the Raiders gave him another chance.

"It was amazing for me, just to be able to get another opportunity because many people don't get a second chance. I was blessed to be able to get another chance and make the best of it," he said.
