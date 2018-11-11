The Los Angeles Rams have hung on for a 36-31 win over the Seattle Seahawks.The game was decided when Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson overthrew Tyler Lockett along the sideline on fourth-and-10 from the Rams 35 yard line with 18 seconds remaining.The Rams improved to 9-1 and bounced back from a 45-35 loss to New Orleans last weekend. Seattle has lost two straight and dropped to 4-5.Los Angeles now prepares for a much anticipated prime-time showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mexico City on Nov. 19. Seattle faces a short week in preparing to host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.