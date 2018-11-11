SPORTS

Los Angeles Rams hang on to beat Seattle Seahawks 36-31

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods pushes away Seattle Seahawks defensive back Delano Hill during an NFL football game in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

LOS ANGELES --
The Los Angeles Rams have hung on for a 36-31 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

The game was decided when Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson overthrew Tyler Lockett along the sideline on fourth-and-10 from the Rams 35 yard line with 18 seconds remaining.

The Rams improved to 9-1 and bounced back from a 45-35 loss to New Orleans last weekend. Seattle has lost two straight and dropped to 4-5.

Los Angeles now prepares for a much anticipated prime-time showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mexico City on Nov. 19. Seattle faces a short week in preparing to host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.
