Sports

Rams' Aaron Donald named NFL's defensive player of the year for the third time

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald took his third top defensive player prize at NFL Honors on Saturday.

Donald, the Rams' unanimous All-Pro, added the 2020 top defensive player honor to his wins in 2017 and 2018. Only Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor (1981, '82, 86) and Houston edge rusher J.J. Watt (2012, '14, 15) have earned the award three times.

"You just named two great defensive players," he said. "So any time your name is mentioned with greats, you will be honored - especially there's only a few that have accomplished that. To be the third to do it that is truly a blessing. It shows the body of work that I have; anytime your hard work is rewarded you are going to be happy about that. It is just a blessing."

Donald led all players with 54 pressures this season. He also recorded 13.5 sacks, second most in the NFL. Behind Donald, the Rams were rated the best defense in the NFL.

The above video is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeles ramsnflnfl playoffs
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Superspreader' Sunday? LA County officials warn against Super Bowl gatherings
LA County to prioritize second vaccine doses amid shortage
Why you shouldn't expect another stimulus check for weeks -- if at all
Orange County nurses among lucky few attending Super Bowl
Reward increases to $120K for missing CA toddlers
Dashcam video shows brazen smash-and-grab robbery
SeaWorld reopens, but park rides to remain closed indefinitely
Show More
Long Beach police officers shoot, kill armed man threatening drivers
Kids found safe after minivan stolen during DoorDash delivery in SF
4 skiers killed, 4 injured by Utah avalanche, police say
Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks dies at 67
South LA Ed Center helps fill gap in distance learning
More TOP STORIES News