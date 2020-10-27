Rams beat Chicago Bears 24-10 on Monday Night Football

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Quarterback Jared Goff threw two touchdowns while the Rams defense intercepted Nick Foles twice in Los Angeles' 24-10 win over the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.L.A. moves to 5-2 in the season while Chicago drops to 5-2.Goff had his first touchdown pass in the first quarter to put the Rams up. Each time scored a field goal in the second quarter as the game went into halftime with the Rams leading 10-3.The Rams defense clamped down in the third quarter, as the Bears were unable to score. Meanwhile, the Rams increased their lead to 24-3 by scoring two more touchdowns.Chicago managed to score another 7 points in the fourth quarter, but were unable to string together more points.L.A. looks to get another win on Sunday when the team travels to play the Miami Dolphins.