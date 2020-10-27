Rams beat Chicago Bears 24-10 on Monday Night Football

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Quarterback Jared Goff threw two touchdowns while the Rams defense intercepted Nick Foles twice in Los Angeles' 24-10 win over the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.
L.A. moves to 5-2 in the season while Chicago drops to 5-2.
Goff had his first touchdown pass in the first quarter to put the Rams up. Each time scored a field goal in the second quarter as the game went into halftime with the Rams leading 10-3.
The Rams defense clamped down in the third quarter, as the Bears were unable to score. Meanwhile, the Rams increased their lead to 24-3 by scoring two more touchdowns.
Chicago managed to score another 7 points in the fourth quarter, but were unable to string together more points.
L.A. looks to get another win on Sunday when the team travels to play the Miami Dolphins.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
