Rams beat the Giants 17-9 with big help from defense, improve to 3-1 record

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams dispatched the winless New York Giants on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.The 17-9 win moves the Rams to 3-1, but they remain second in the NFC West behind the 4-0 Seattle Seahawks.The low-scoring game was close through three quarters until the Rams opened up a 17-9 lead with about 7 minutes left in the fourth, off a Jared Goff 55-yard TD pass to Cooper Kupp.The defense played a big part in the win, recording five sacks and coming up with a key last-minute interception.With the score 17-9 in the final two minutes, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones tried to lead a comeback drive.But the Rams defense dashed those hopes, sealing the win with a pick by Darious Williams just yards short of the end zone with less than a minute left.In the first half, the Rams led 10-6 at halftime, even though New York managed just 67 yards of offense in the first half.A fumble by Rams tight end Gerald Everett set up the Giants' first field goal, and they added another at the halftime gun after the Rams allowed a 13-play, 56-yard drive by an offense that managed just 11 total yards before that.The Rams had four sacks in the first half alone, but they also had three straight drives without a touchdown in that same period.Next the Rams face the Washington Football Team next Sunday in Maryland.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.