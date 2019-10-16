LA Rams bolster defense with trade for star cornerback Jalen Ramsey

LOS ANGELES -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are trading Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams for first-round picks in 2020 and 2021, and a fourth-round pick in 2021, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.The move fills major holes in the secondary for a Rams team coming off an NFC title but off to just a 3-3 start to 2019.Los Angeles this week had put starting cornerback Aqib Talib on injured reserve with a rib injury. It also agreed to trade Pro Bowl corner Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens for linebacker Kenny Young and an undisclosed 2020 draft pick.The trade ends a rocky 2019 run for Ramsey in Jacksonville.He asked the team to trade him after being chastised by Jaguars executive VP of football operations Tom Coughlin following the team's 13-12 Week 2 loss at Houston. Ramsey got into a sideline shouting match with coach Doug Marrone after Marrone refused Ramsey's request to challenge a completion to DeAndre Hopkins.After the Titans game the following week, Ramsey did not practice the following Monday because of an illness. He also missed that Wednesday's practice because of his back injury. Marrone said he didn't know when Ramsey suffered the injury, but three hours later the team released a statement saying Ramsey actually did report back soreness to the team's medical staff during the fourth quarter of the game against the Titans.Later that day the team announced that Ramsey would return to his hometown for the impending birth of his second child.Ramsey rejoined the team three days later and flew on the team charter to Denver. He was inactive for the game against the Broncos, marking the first game he had missed since the Jaguars drafted him fifth overall.Speaking last Thursday, Jaguars owner Shad Khan said he recently had a "heart-to-heart" meeting with the disgruntled cornerback and thought he would play against New Orleans this past Sunday. But Ramsey sat again, missing his third straight game.Ramsey is in the fourth season of his five-year rookie deal. He arrived at training camp in July in an armored bank truck, undoubtedly a not-so-subtle move in search of a raise.The source told Schefter that the Rams and Ramsey do not have any type of new deal in place, and that the cornerback in not in a rush to get one done.After agreeing to the Ramsey deal, the Rams moved from 60-1 to 50-1 to win the Super Bowl and 25-1 to 20-1 to win the NFC at Caesars Sportsbook.