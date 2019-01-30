los angeles rams

VIDEO: Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks surprises team custodian with Super Bowl tickets

CLASS ACT: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks surprised the team's custodian with two tickets to Super Bowl 53.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Super Bowl is a time for celebration across the NFL - not just for the fans but also for the players and team staff.

That is something not lost on Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Cooks surprised the team's custodian, Alfonso Garcia, with two tickets to Super Bowl 53.



Cooks said he wanted to do something special for Garcia, who he said is always at the teams practice facility keeping the locker room in top shape.

He said Alfonso's dedication is part of the reason the Rams have been successful this season, so he felt the only way to say thank you was to get him tickets to the game so he can enjoy it with his son.

