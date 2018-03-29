SPORTS

Rams, Chargers celebrate Inglewood stadium progress

EMBED </>More Videos

Nearly all the of construction workers building the future home of the L.A. Rams and L.A. Chargers signed their names on the beam, which will sit high atop the stadium. (KABC)

By
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
Tuesday was a historic day in Inglewood as the highest beam of the L.A. Stadium was installed during a "topping out" ceremony.

Nearly all the of construction workers building the future home of the L.A. Rams and L.A. Chargers signed their names on the beam, which will sit high atop the stadium.

More than 4 million combined work hours have gone into the project, which is expected to cost more than $4 billion.

RELATED: New Chargers, Rams stadium helping create jobs in Inglewood

The stadium is set to open in 2020. It will host the 2022 Super Bowl, the 2023 college football national championship and the 2028 Olympics.

"With this last piece of steel coming in, you see the whole stadium coming together," Rams CEO Kevin Demoff said. "The next progress will be the roof and I think fans will really get a sense of what this stadium is."

It's been almost 100 years since a new stadium was built in Los Angeles for professional football.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles Chargerslos angeles ramsconstructionfootballOlympics 2028sportsInglewoodLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
New Chargers, Rams stadium helping create jobs in Inglewood
SPORTS
Mike Trout gets cortisone shot, remains day-to-day with wrist injury
No setbacks in throwing for Shohei Ohtani, Mike Scioscia says
Lance Lynn stops bleeding for Yankees by blanking White Sox
With bat and glove, Simmons leads Angels past Tigers 6-2
Turner to make season debut for Tigers at Angels
More Sports
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News