SPORTS

Rams, Chargers ready to sell best seats at new stadium in Inglewood

EMBED </>More Videos

The massive football stadium complex at Hollywood Park is currently a bustling construction site. But the Rams and the Chargers are eager to show you to your seat. (KABC)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
The massive football stadium complex at Hollywood Park is currently a bustling construction site. The $2.6 billion project won't welcome fans through its doors for another two years.

But the Rams and the Chargers are eager to show you to your seat.

Season tickets for the teams' games at the new Inglewood stadium are scheduled to go on sale for the first time next week, beginning with premium seating only. Those approximately 13,000 seats will come with a variety of perks in accordance with their considerable price tags.

The process of purchasing the season tickets may be somewhat complicated. As part of the stadium seat license program, fans will pay a one-time fee - between $10,000 to $100,000 - for permanent control of the seat for all home games and other events.

The license fees will help fund the stadium's construction and will be returned to the fans, or their families, in 50 years. Those who pay the fees will still need to buy tickets to the games.

After its completion in 2020, the arena will house 70,240 seats and is expected to host the Super Bowl, the NCAA football championship game and Olympic events.

The Chargers' president of business operations, A.G. Spanos, said the venue "has been a long time coming."

"When I was at USC, we were talking about a new stadium in LA back then," he added. "This has been a slow pot to boil in Los Angeles, but the future is here. This venue is incredibly exciting."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnfllos angeles ramsLos Angeles ChargersfootballInglewoodLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Inglewood stadium opening delayed 1 year due to record rain
SPORTS
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: LA Galaxy should have thrashed LAFC
Serena Williams' 'Wakanda-inspired' catsuit banned by French tennis officials
Kobe Bryant says his die-hard fans will 'fall in line' for LeBron James
Waiter charges Astros' Justin Verlander $1 million for 'Dodger Killer'
More Sports
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News