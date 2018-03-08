The massive football stadium complex at Hollywood Park is currently a bustling construction site. The $2.6 billion project won't welcome fans through its doors for another two years.But the Rams and the Chargers are eager to show you to your seat.Season tickets for the teams' games at the new Inglewood stadium are scheduled to go on sale for the first time next week, beginning with premium seating only. Those approximately 13,000 seats will come with a variety of perks in accordance with their considerable price tags.The process of purchasing the season tickets may be somewhat complicated. As part of the stadium seat license program, fans will pay a one-time fee - between $10,000 to $100,000 - for permanent control of the seat for all home games and other events.The license fees will help fund the stadium's construction and will be returned to the fans, or their families, in 50 years. Those who pay the fees will still need to buy tickets to the games.After its completion in 2020, the arena will house 70,240 seats and is expected to host the Super Bowl, the NCAA football championship game and Olympic events.The Chargers' president of business operations, A.G. Spanos, said the venue "has been a long time coming.""When I was at USC, we were talking about a new stadium in LA back then," he added. "This has been a slow pot to boil in Los Angeles, but the future is here. This venue is incredibly exciting."