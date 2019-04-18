Rams, Chargers schedules for 2019 released

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The NFL has released the team schedules for 2019. Here's who the Rams and Chargers will face this year:Sept. 8: At Carolina PanthersSept. 15: Hosting New Orleans SaintsSept. 22: At Cleveland BrownsSept. 29: Hosting Tampa Bay BuccaneersOct. 3: At Seattle SeahawksOct. 13: Hosting San Francisco 49ersOct. 20: At Atlanta FalconsOct. 27: Hosting Cincinnati Bengals (in London)Week 8: Bye WeekNov. 10: At Pittsburgh SteelersNov. 17: Hosting Chicago BearsNov. 25: Hosting Baltimore RavensDec. 1: At Arizona CardinalsDec. 8: Hosting Seattle SeahawksDec. 15: At Dallas CowboysWeek 16 date TBD - either Dec. 21 or 22: At San Francisco 49ersDec. 29: Hosting CardinalsSept. 8: Hosting Indianapolis ColtsSept. 15: At Detroit LionsSept. 22: Hosting Houston TexansSept. 29: At Miami DolphinsOct. 6: Hosting Denver BroncosOct. 13: Hosting Pittsburgh SteelersOct. 20: At Tennessee TitansOct. 27: At Chicago BearsNov. 3: Hosting Green Bay PackersNov. 7: At Oakland RaidersWeek 12: Bye WeekDec. 1: At BroncosDec. 8: At Jacksonville JaguarsDec. 15: Hosting Minnesota VikingsWeek 16 TBD either Dec. 21 or 22: Hosting RaidersDec. 29: At ChiefsThe NFL's 100th season will begin with its most classic rivalry and feature the Super Bowl champion Patriots hosting Pittsburgh in the first Sunday night game.As previously announced, NFL 100 will kick off with Green Bay at Chicago for the 199th meeting of a series that began in 1921. That Sept. 5 game in the Thursday night slot usually reserved for hosting by the NFL champ forced New England to open three nights later.Week 2 includes an intriguing Monday night matchup of Cleveland at the New York Jets. The very first Monday nighter was a Browns win over Joe Namath and the defending champion Jets in 1970. This one will feature the return to the Meadowlands for now-Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and two young, potential star quarterbacks in Cleveland's Baker Mayfield and New York's Sam Darnold.National broadcasts rarely have included the downtrodden Browns, but they're a popular choice this year: Cleveland will have four prime-time games, also facing the Rams, San Francisco and archrival Pittsburgh.Every team will have at least one national TV appearance. New England, Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Green Bay, Seattle and the Rams get the maximum prime-time games, five.The traditional Thanksgiving Day games will have Detroit at home to Chicago, then Buffalo at Dallas. The night game to close the holiday schedule will be New Orleans at Atlanta in another long-time rivalry.Earlier in October, the league will play two games at Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium in London. The Raiders will host the Bears on Oct. 6, and the Buccaneers will be the home team against the Panthers on Oct. 13.Wembley will be the site of the fourth London match, with Houston facing host Jacksonville on Nov. 3.The league returns to Mexico, after last season's Chiefs-Rams game was moved to Los Angeles because of poor field conditions at Azteca Stadium.In Week 16, the NFL has left 10 teams in semi-limbo. Three games are scheduled for NFL Network on Saturday, Dec. 21, and will be chosen among these five: Detroit at Denver; Oakland at the LA Chargers; Buffalo at New England; the Rams at San Francisco 49ers; and Houston at Tampa Bay. The non-Saturday games will be played Sunday.The season ends Dec. 29, when Chicago finishes at Minnesota for the fourth successive year. All finales are divisional games for the 11th straight season."This is an exciting time," said Giants coach Pat Shurmur, whose team opens at Dallas. "This week, we started the offseason program. And now we can see when we're going to play. We knew who our opponents would be and where we are going to play, but there's an excitement that builds once the schedule comes out."Among the oddities, in one stretch the Raiders will go seven weeks before playing a game in Oakland. They entertain the Chiefs on Sept. 15, then have road games at Minnesota and Indianapolis, host Chicago in London, are off Oct. 13, then go to Green Bay and Houston. They return to Oakland on Nov. 3.One team, Philadelphia has three straight home games and three consecutive road games. No other team has three away matches in a row, though the Rams will be away from LA for a visit to Atlanta on Oct. 20, that "home" contest in London the next week, then a bye and a trip to Pittsburgh.