Rams coach McVay drawing on family, coaching associates for Super Bowl advice

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- The Rams are getting in a few more days of practice at home before heading off to Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII.One player got one bit of bad news Friday when it was disclosed the NFL is fining cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman for a helmet-to-helmet hit in the NFC championship game.The hit on New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis near the end of that close game was not called for pass interference or helmet-to-helmet, leading to widespread criticism of the refereeing in the game.The league is fining Robey-Coleman $26,739 for the hit. He said he intends to pay the fine and hopes to move on from the drama and focus on the Super Bowl.Of course, if the Rams win it all, the fine will be covered by the $117,000 bonus paid out to each player on the winning team.The Rams face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3 in Atlanta.Rams coach Sean McVay is going to the Super Bowl for the first time and is the youngest coach ever to lead a team in the championship.But he has some associates and family connections with Super Bowl experience to help him with advice about handling the pressure. Two Super Bowl-winning coaches he's worked with before - Jon Gruden and Mike Shanahan - have reached out with congratulations and advice.McVay's grandfather John McVay was a coach in the NFL and later worked in the front office of the San Francisco 49ers during the Joe Montana-Steve Young dynasty which took home five Lombardi trophies."My grandpa's a great reference as well," McVay said. "He'll be at the game. .. He's seen it from both ends of the spectrum. He's been a coach. He's also had an intricate role from a front office standpoint and he's been part of a championship organization that's been able to sustain it for a long period of time."