The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 35-23 during a home game at the Coliseum.The Rams took a 14-6 lead heading into the second quarter after three lengthy drives led by Goff, who went 13 of 14 for 141 yards. Goff patiently carved up the Chargers' defense, which is missing star pass-rusher Joey Bosa, on TD drives ending in Todd Gurley's 1-yard run and Robert Woods' 3-yard TD catch.The Bolts answered with a brilliant 42-yard TD reception by Mike Williams.Aqib Talib went to the locker room late in the third quarter with an undisclosed injury. The Rams already were without Marcus Peters, who injured his leg in the first half.The Rams racked up 450 yards of offense in the first three quarters.