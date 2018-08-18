The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Oakland Raiders, 19-15, during the preseason opener at the L.A. Coliseum Saturday.It was all about the defense in the first quarter as the Rams sacked the Raiders quarterback Connor Cook at their own 30 yard line.Ramik Wilson scooped it up and dragged down at the Oakland 15 yard line. That set up the first score of the game.By halftime - the Rams led 13-0. But the Raiders made a comeback by the fourth quarter.In the end, the Rams held on for the 19-15 win and are now 1-1 in the preseason.