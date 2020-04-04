Rams exec reads 'mean tweets' about team's new logo after fundraiser pledge

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Fan reaction to the new logo of the Los Angeles Rams has been somewhat mixed.
The team is taking the backlash in stride. Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff pledged to read the top mean tweets about the new logo if $2 million was raised during the team's virtual telethon held with ABC7 on March 24.
Well, fans came through and Demoff was true to his word. See the video above to hear Demoff read some of the best mean tweets.
