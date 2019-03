EMBED >More News Videos Super Bowl week is officially underway in Atlanta, Georgia, and for the first time in 40 years, the Los Angeles Rams are one of the teams taking part.

ATLANTA (KABC) -- Atlanta's basketball arena was the center of the football universe Monday as Opening Night kicked off for the Los Angeles Rams and Super Bowl 53.The NFC Championship Rams got the first taste of what was once known as Media Day, which has now been framed to be Opening Night.Thousands of members of the press ventured out for the 53rd edition of the Roman numeral extravaganza.Watch ABC7 sports reporter Curt Sandoval's full report in the video above.