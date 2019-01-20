Los Angeles Rams fans at a bar in Santa Fe Springs cheered after the team won the NFC Championship against the Saints and headed off to the Super Bowl Saturday.More than 700 people turned out for the Ram's Booster Club game-watch party at Maggie's Pub. They were on the edge of their seats when the Rams and Saints went into overtime, with the Rams ultimately winning thanks to a 57-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein.That outcome may not have been possible without an egregious mistake by the referees in the closing minutes of the game.Still, Rams fans couldn't believe the win and are excited to see their beloved Rams head to Super Bowl 53. It's the first time since 1979 that a Los Angeles football team has made it to the big game.While it was unclear at the time if the Rams would face off against the Patriots or Chiefs, one thing was clear to these fans - no matter who their team faces, the boys will bring the Vince Lombardi trophy home to L.A.