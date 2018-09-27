Rams jump to 4-0, outgun the Vikings in 38-31 shootout

The Los Angeles Rams are now 4-0 for the first time in 17 years as they outgunned the Minnesota Vikings 38-31 Thursday night.The home win before a national audience on Thursday marks the team's best start since 2001.It came amid a shootout between Rams quarterback Jared Goff and Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, who combined for more than 880 passing yards.Goff's stunning 465 passing yards, with five touchdowns, was his career best. His five passing touchdowns were the most by a Rams quarterback since Kurt Warner in 1999."It was a hard fought night," Goff said. "They're a great team. We had to fight all the way to the very end."DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.