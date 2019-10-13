Sports

Rams lose third straight game, fall to unbeaten 49ers

San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman runs around L.A. Rams strong safety John Johnson to score a touchdown during NFL football game Sunday. (AP Photo/John Locher )

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The unbeaten 49ers took on the Rams at the Coliseum Sunday.

Todd Gurley was out Sunday with a thigh contusion, but early on the Rams seemed OK without him. Early in the first quarter, Robert Woods took the handoff and sprinted 8 yards and squeezed into the end zone.

The Rams led it 7-0. But that was it for the stuttering Rams offense. In the third quarter the Rams and Jared Goff were still struggling.

Darrell Henderson mishandled the pitch. Aric Armstead pounced it and it led to a 49er touchdown.

Trailing by 13 in the 4th the Rams tried to do anything to move the ball. On 4th and 2, Goff's pass was again incomplete. Then on the Rams next possession Goff tried to keep the chains moving on 3rd and 19 was swallowed up for the 49ers 4th sack.

San Francisco beat the Rams 20-7 to move to 5 and 0. The Rams have now lost three straight and fall to 3-3 on the season.
