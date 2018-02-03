Los Angeles Rams players and their head coach took home three of the NFL's top individual honors for their remarkable 2017 turnaround season.In their second year back in Los Angeles and their first under new head coach Sean McVay, the Rams went from 4-12 in 2016 to 11-5 in 2017 and a playoff berth for the first time in more than a decade.McVay was named The Associated Press Coach of the year, while running back Todd Gurley was Offensive Player of the Year and tackle Aaron Donald was named Defensive Player of the YearGurley also finished second in overall league MVP voting. He received eight votes, finishing behind New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady with 40 votes.The Rams' hat trick of awards was not unprecedented. In 2003, Baltimore's Ray Lewis was top defensive player, Jamal Lewis won best offensive player, and Terrell Suggs was Defensive Rookie of the Year.And in 1999, the St. Louis Rams had three award winners: Kurt Warner (MVP), Marshall Faulk (Offensive Player) and Dick Vermeil (Coach).For Brady, the MVP award was his third. He previously won in 2007 and 2010. It was awarded the day before he was going for his sixth Super Bowl title, and perhaps with it a fifth MVP trophy for the NFL championship.And another player from Los Angeles was also honored for his 2017 season: Chargers receiver Keenan Allen was named Comeback Player. The award recognized a season in which Allen caught 102 passes for 1,393 yards and six touchdowns, after missing most of 2016 with a ACL that was torn in the season opener.Other winners in voting by a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league were New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara and cornerback Marshon Lattimore as top offensive and defensive rookies, respectively; and former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, now head coach of the New York Giants, as Assistant Coach of the Year.Brady is the second the player in the four major professional sports to win MVP at age 40; Barry Bonds won baseball's award in 2004.Wide receiver Julian Edelman, who missed the entire season with a knee injury, accepted for Brady."Thanks, thanks. Wait up. I literally just found out I was doing this like 20 minutes ago. So, I've got to read the text," Edelman said."No, but I'm joking. But serious, Tom said he wanted to say he's very honored and humbled that he gets this award for MVP. Also, he wanted to thank his teammates, his friends, his family and the Patriots organization for going out and doing what they do."Brady completed 385 of 581 passes (66.2 percent) for 4,577 yards and 32 touchdowns with eight interceptions as New England went 13-3 for the AFC's best record. At an age when many QBs are deep into retirement, Brady is throwing deep - and short - as well as ever.Donald was the first pure defensive tackle to win the award since Warren Sapp in 1999. He said it means "everything. That's one of the best to ever do it. So, even for my name to be next to that guy's name is beyond a blessing. This is what you dream about as a kid, dreaming about playing in the NFL to have success like this, to be able to (play good enough) to win this trophy."Gurley's sensational turnaround season in which he ran for 13 touchdowns and caught six TD passes sparked an equally impressive reversal of fortunes by his team, which won the NFC West at 11-5."The Saints got the rookies and we took home the offensive and defensive" player awards," Gurley noted. "It just tells you the type of players we have on the team. We all help each other out, absolutely. We have some talent, but we're nothing without the whole nine yards and everybody together. And we also have a coach who's up for Coach of the Year."A little while later, McVay was handed the coaching award.In his first season running a team and as the youngest head coach in NFL history, McVay led the Rams to a seven-game improvement. McVay, who turned 32 on Jan. 24, ran away with the voting with 35 votes to 11 for Minnesota's Mike Zimmer.New Orleans' sweep of the rookie awards was the first since 1967, when Detroit running back Mel Farr and cornerback Lem Barney were honored. That was the first season for the top defensive rookie award."You get caught up in the season, you don't really get time to pat yourself on the back," Kamara said. "But when the season is over you realize what you've done. I've kind of had to time to look back and say, I made some history this season."Kamara shared duties with veteran Mark Ingram as the Saints won the NFC South. He rushed for 728 yards with a 6.1-yard average, and scored eight times. He also caught 81 passes for 826 yards, with five touchdowns.The 11th overall draft pick and first from his position selected, Lattimore was a shutdown defender as the Saints went 11-5. He had five interceptions and 18 passes defensed in 13 games, was a sure tackler and, by midseason, was someone opposing quarterbacks tended to avoid. He missed three games, one because of a concussion and two with an ankle injury.Allen returned from two devastating injuries to win the comeback honor. Allen missed half of the 2015 season with a kidney issue, then was lost in the 2016 season opener with a torn right ACL. There were questions if Allen would ever player at a high level again.He answered those emphatically this season with the best year of his career. Allen caught 102 passes for 1,393 yards and six touchdowns. He was targeted 159 times, nearly 10 per game.The award were announced Saturday night at NFL Honors.