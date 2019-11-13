Rams players, Thousand Oaks students send cards to show appreciation for military members

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- Most of us get to spend the holidays with family and loved ones but active military members often don't get that luxury.
As part of the Los Angeles Rams' continued partnership with American Red Cross, Rams players, cheerleaders and staff are visiting local elementary schools and engaging students in personalizing holiday cards of appreciation for active military members and veterans.
Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers and safety Eric Weddle were among the Rams on hand to assist Glenwood Elementary students in Thousand Oaks.
"Reminds me of my kids at home, so it's nice to come out here and just hang with the kids and be around them and smile and laugh," Weddle said.
Brockers said it was nice to show appreciation for the military, knowing that the very reason he is able to play football is that the members of the military are overseas protecting this country's freedoms.
The Rams are doing various events all week leading up to the NFL's Salute to Service game this Sunday night.
