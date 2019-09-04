Sports

Rams QB Jared Goff signs four-year contract extension worth $134 million

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff has agreed to a four-year contract extension worth a reported $134 million, including an NFL-record $110 million guarantee.

Goff is starting his fourth year with the franchise, after leading the team to the Super Bowl and a 13-3 record last season.

The new deal starts after the 2020 season. The extension is similar to one given to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who has the same agent as Goff.

The Cal standout was selected No. 1 overall in the 2016 draft and signed a four-year deal worth $27.9 million.

After struggling his rookie season, he has flourished under coach Sean McVay, making the Pro Bowl twice.

Starting in 38 regular-season games, Goff has amassed 9,581 passing yards with 65 touchdowns, earning a 94.7 passer rating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeles countylos angeleslos angeles ramsfootball
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coyote with toy stuck on mouth found dead in Echo Park yard
Search suspended for possible survivors in deadly boat fire near Santa Cruz Island
Attempted murder suspects arrested in Eagle Rock brush fire, authorities say
LA firefighters head to Southeast to help in Dorian search-rescue effort
Shelter-in-place order lifted at Cerritos College after bomb threat
Stockton experiments with universal basic income
Disney donates $1 million to Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas
Show More
Charter bus crash shuts down WB 118 for hours in Simi Valley
LA agency distributes opioid overdose kits to homeless care providers
Santa Cruz Island boat fire: Inside the Conception
STUDY: Soda may increase risk of death by digestive, cardiovascular disease
Hurricane Dorian lashes east coast of Central Florida
More TOP STORIES News