SPORTS

Rams-Saints game: Federal judge rejects possible 'do-over' of NFC championship

EMBED </>More Videos

Goodell completely ruled out any use of commissioner's powers to change the call or resume the game; a lawsuit was filed in New Orleans seeking that. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS --
A federal judge is refusing to order the NFL to implement a rule that could have led to a do-over of the NFC championship game between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams.

U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan on Thursday rejected arguments by two Saints season ticket holders who filed suit against the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell. At issue was game officials' failure to call interference or roughness penalties against a Rams player at a key point in the final minutes of regulation play.

The Rams went on to win. They play the New England Patriots in Sunday's Super Bowl in Atlanta.

The lawsuit argued that the league should invoke a rule allowing Goodell to order a redo of the game due to "extraordinarily unfair acts."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportslos angeles ramsNew Orleans Saintsnfc championship gamenflfootballu.s. & worldGeorgia
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Kristaps Porzingis concerned about Knicks' direction, wants to be traded
LeBron James goes through another practice, doubtful for Thursday
Ranking the worst current contracts on all 30 teams
Midseason report cards on all 31 NHL teams
More Sports
Top Stories
JetBlue flight returned to LAX due to report of possible lightning strike
Disneyland: Man climbs off Space Mountain during ride
First storm in series begins to soak SoCal with rain
PCH, Zuma Beach closed in Malibu due to storm
Holy Fire burn area under evacuations amid incoming storm
Painfully cold weather in Midwest, East turns deadly
Good Samaritan pays for hotel rooms for 70 homeless people in Chicago
Restaurant owner won't serve customers wearing MAGA hats
Show More
ICE force-feeding detainees on hunger strike
Infant liquid ibuprofen recall expanded over safety concerns
Concepts for Sepulveda Pass project shown in continued effort to ease congestion
SoCal burn areas preparing for more rain
'Emotional': Tom Hanks, Tim Allen finish 'Toy Story 4'
More News