Rams secure playoff spot with 18-7 win over Arizona Cardinals

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Led by a backup quarterback in his first NFL game, the Rams secured a postseason berth with a 18-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.Jared Goff was out after breaking his thumb in the Dec. 27 loss to the Seahawks and then undergoing surgery. It is unclear when he will be ready to return, though the team remains hopeful he will be available for the postseason.In his place was backup John Wolford, who had most recently played with the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football, before the Rams signed him to their practice squad in 2019.Wolford opened his debut on a sloppy note, throwing an interception for the very first pass of his NFL career. But after that he remained solid, using his legs to gain 56 yards as the game's leading rusher, throwing for 231 yards and managing the offense without any other major mistakes.The Rams defense and special teams handled the scoring duties, led by an 84-yard pick-six by cornerback Troy Hill in the second quarter. Three field goals from Matt Gay, a second-quarter safety off a Cardinals penalty in the end zone and a blocked field goal helped seal the win.To secure a spot in the playoffs, the Rams needed to either beat the Cardinals or the Bears needed to lose to the Packers in a game being played at the same time. Both happened.The No. 6 seed Rams will face the No. 3 Seattle Seahawks in the wild card round of the playoffs next weekend.