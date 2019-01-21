SPORTS

Rams looking forward to challenge of preparing for Super Bowl LIII

EMBED </>More Videos

The Rams are back in SoCal and preparing for the formidable challenge of taking on Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

By
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Rams are back in Southern California after their weekend NFC championship victory sent them to Super Bowl LIII.

The players were grateful to see hundreds of cheering fans greet them as they arrived late Sunday night at their practice facility in Thousand Oaks following the flight back from New Orleans.

Monday, they had some meetings and rehab and then they get the day off Tuesday.

Then Wednesday it's time to start preparing for Atlanta.

The players know they have a tough challenge against a New England Patriots team that, with quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick, is going to the Super Bowl for the ninth time in the last two decades.

"Just take it one day at a time," said Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who was on the Patriots roster last year. "If we really believe and trust in our process, there's no need to change anything going into the Super Bowl."

Running back C.J. Anderson thinks the game may just come down to avoiding major errors and turnovers.

"At the end of the day it's going to come down to two great football teams," said Anderson, who played for the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50. "Whoever makes the least mistakes - don't turn over the football - I can promise you that will win the football game."

VIDEO: Rams coach Sean McVay talks about preparing for the Super Bowl
EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay is preparing his team to face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.



Rams head coach Sean McVay, who will become the youngest coach in NFL history to lead his team to the Super Bowl, said he understands the challenge and has respect for his opponents. Preparing for Tom Brady, he said, will be similar to what the team went through preparing to face veteran QB Drew Brees in Sunday's conference championship.

"This is what it's supposed to look like when you're playing that position at a high level, with the decision-making, the timing, the accuracy," McVay said. "I have so much respect for him. He's an elite competitor. It's going to be a great challenge, just like Drew Brees was for us last week."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportslos angeles ramsNew England PatriotsSuper Bowlnfl
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
LaDue scores go-ahead goal, Kings rally to beat Blues 4-3
Smith set to rejoin Mavs for game against Clippers
Chargers to host Chiefs in Mexico City during 2019 season
Louisiana eye doctor offering exams to NFL refs after Saints' loss
More Sports
Top Stories
UTLA says strike will continue Tuesday despite result of ongoing talks
Moreno Valley teen missing for more than a week
Kamala Harris 2020: California senator running for president
Thousands honor MLK Day at 34th Annual Kingdom Day Parade
National Day of Service: Where to volunteer in SoCal
Videos show fuller picture of DC clash involving students
1 critically injured in Boyle Heights-area crash involving big rig
Toddler mimics dad and puts hands up during shoplifting arrest
Show More
Rams head to Super Bowl after 26-23 win against Saints
KISS members offer free meals to TSA employees
Chargers to host Chiefs in Mexico City during 2019 season
Louisiana eye doctor offering exams to NFL refs after Saints' loss
Bud Light will buy beer for city that wins Super Bowl
More News