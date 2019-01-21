EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5100244" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay is preparing his team to face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

The Los Angeles Rams are back in Southern California after their weekend NFC championship victory sent them to Super Bowl LIII.The players were grateful to see hundreds of cheering fans greet them as they arrived late Sunday night at their practice facility in Thousand Oaks following the flight back from New Orleans.Monday, they had some meetings and rehab and then they get the day off Tuesday.Then Wednesday it's time to start preparing for Atlanta.The players know they have a tough challenge against a New England Patriots team that, with quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick, is going to the Super Bowl for the ninth time in the last two decades."Just take it one day at a time," said Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who was on the Patriots roster last year. "If we really believe and trust in our process, there's no need to change anything going into the Super Bowl."Running back C.J. Anderson thinks the game may just come down to avoiding major errors and turnovers."At the end of the day it's going to come down to two great football teams," said Anderson, who played for the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50. "Whoever makes the least mistakes - don't turn over the football - I can promise you that will win the football game."Rams head coach Sean McVay, who will become the youngest coach in NFL history to lead his team to the Super Bowl, said he understands the challenge and has respect for his opponents. Preparing for Tom Brady, he said, will be similar to what the team went through preparing to face veteran QB Drew Brees in Sunday's conference championship."This is what it's supposed to look like when you're playing that position at a high level, with the decision-making, the timing, the accuracy," McVay said. "I have so much respect for him. He's an elite competitor. It's going to be a great challenge, just like Drew Brees was for us last week."