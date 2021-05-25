Rams to welcome full crowds at SoFi stadium after state eases COVID restrictions

The team announced Tuesday they'll open the 2021 season at full capacity.
That means up to 70,000 screaming fans cheering on the blue and gold.
The decision by the Rams aligns with updated COVID-19 guidelines announced by state and county authorities that take effect June 15.
Vaccinated and unvaccinated fans will be required to wear masks at crowded outdoor events like a Rams game.
Los Angeles County officials strongly recommend that outdoor venues require fans to also show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test in order to enter events of more than 10,000 people, but it is not required.
Fans who do not show verification will still be allowed to enter but must wear a mask.
The Rams will announce more specific game-day policies for fans at a later date.
The Chargers, who also play at SoFi, have not yet announced specific crowd rules and capacity plans for their games following the latest changes in state and local health guidelines.