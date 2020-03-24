Sports

Rams unveil new team colors and logo, paying homage to franchise's LA roots

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The re-branding of the Rams, which began in 2016 when the team returned to Los Angeles, reached its completion Monday when the NFL franchise unveiled its new logo and colors.

Gone is the navy-blue, light-gold and white color scheme that the Rams adapted in 2000 in St. Louis.

The new colors are a spinoff of their throwback royal-blue and gold. They will adorn the team's uninforms that are set to be introduced sometime in the spring of this year.
The Rams' Jared Goff and Andrew Whitworth are funding 2 million meals for L.A. residents to help kick off a virtual telethon that will be hosted by the Rams and ABC7.


The Rams are calling the new blue "Rams royal," and the brighter yellow -- representative of the L.A. sun -- is dubbed "sol."

"As we set out to create a new look and feel for our brand, we aspire to convey a story paying homage to our deep roots in Los Angeles, and speaking to the breathtaking spirit and diversity of our city," said Rams COO Kevin Demoff. "From the beginning of this process, our fans have been vocal that the two most important parts of our brand are the horns and the blue and yellow colors."

Be sure to watch ABC7 on Tuesday as we team up with our new broadcast and community partner, the Los Angeles Rams, to help people who are struggling with the impact of the coronavirus emergency.

ABC7 will host a virtual telethon from 4 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The fundraiser will benefit the United Way of Greater Los Angeles' Pandemic Relief Fund and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.
