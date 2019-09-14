Sports

Rams host Saints in rematch of NFC Championship

By
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- Will the sequel be as good as the original for the Rams?

No, it can't be. A Super Bowl berth is not on the line.

The Rams refuse to get caught up in last year's pass-interference controversy or vindication they deserve to play in the Super Bowl.

It's a new year with the same attitude: "We not me."

Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips knows Drew Brees as well as anyone. They were together in San Diego. And when you consider this is the third time these two teams are playing in less than a year, the challenge for the defense is every bit as big as the hill that surrounds their practice field.

The Rams hope to impress Brees and the Saints by winning on Sunday - again. Sunday will be first time the Rams are back in the Coliseum since they beat the Cowboys in the playoffs. Since then, the coliseum has been rebuilt. Will the third time be the charm for the Rams or the Saints? We'll find out Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnfllos angeles ramsfootballnew orleans saints
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of man killed in DUI crash files lawsuit against Viacom
Investigators hope Kawhi Leonard's NBA fame helps solve his father's murder
Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison in admissions scandal
Echo Park shooting leaves 3 wounded
Salvation Army pledges to double homeless services in SoCal
Family of teen with autism who died at OC school files lawsuit
Organization gives vets chance to explore creative side with art
Show More
International Tango Summit dances its way to LA
Man rescued after boat capsizes off Long Beach coast
Mother charged with killing 7-month-old son in Lancaster
Santa Barbara boat fire: Conception hoisted from water by salvage crew
Ohio gamer sentenced to 15 months prison in 'swatting' case
More TOP STORIES News