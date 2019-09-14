Rams host Saints in rematch of NFC Championship

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- Will the sequel be as good as the original for the Rams?No, it can't be. A Super Bowl berth is not on the line.The Rams refuse to get caught up in last year's pass-interference controversy or vindication they deserve to play in the Super Bowl.It's a new year with the same attitude: "We not me."Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips knows Drew Brees as well as anyone. They were together in San Diego. And when you consider this is the third time these two teams are playing in less than a year, the challenge for the defense is every bit as big as the hill that surrounds their practice field.The Rams hope to impress Brees and the Saints by winning on Sunday - again. Sunday will be first time the Rams are back in the Coliseum since they beat the Cowboys in the playoffs. Since then, the coliseum has been rebuilt. Will the third time be the charm for the Rams or the Saints? We'll find out Sunday.