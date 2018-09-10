Rams win their season opener 33-13 over Raiders

OAKLAND (KABC) --The Los Angeles Rams spoiled Jon Gruden's return to coaching with a 33-13 win over the Raiders Monday in Oakland.
Jared Goff threw for two touchdowns, to Todd Gurley and Cooper Kupp, and kicker Greg Zuerlein went 4 for 5 on field goals.
A pick-6 by cornerback Marcus Peters at the 2-minute mark dashed any hopes the Raiders might have had for a last-second rally.
The win by the Rams continues the dramatic turnaround from last season led by then-new head coach Sean McVay.
After that 11-5 finish in 2017 and a series of high profile signings in the offseason, the Rams started the season as one of the oddsmakers' favorites to win the Super Bowl.
The win before the Monday Night Football audience did nothing to dampen that enthusiasm.
But it did ruin Gruden's return to coaching after a nearly decade-long absence spent mostly as a TV analyst.
The Raiders also traded star defensive player Khalil Mack right before the season started. It seemed Oakland's defense could have used him to slow down Goff and Gurley, who hit 108 yards rushing, plus 39 as a receiver.
The Raiders, who left Los Angeles in the mid-1990s, still retain a strong fan base in Southern California. Many from Raider Nation made the trek north to Oakland, along with plenty of Rams fans, for the season opener.
Monday's matchup was the first time the Rams have opened against the Raiders since 1979 and the first time the two teams met on Monday Night Football.