World Series Game 4: Tampa Bay Rays walk off for 8-7 win over Dodgers to even series

Despite gaining an early lead and keeping it until the sixth inning, the Los Angeles Dodgers fell short 8-7 in Game 4 of the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.The Tampa Bay Rays pulled off a stunning rally in the bottom of the ninth inning when Brett Phillips' two-out single and a pair of Dodgers misplays resulted in two runs that beat Los Angeles and tied the World Series at two games each.In a game full of late drama, the final turn came out of nowhere.The Dodgers, on the verge of a 3-1 lead in a push for their first title since 1988, took a 7-6 lead into the ninth.Kevin Kiermaier blooped a single with one out off Kenley Jansen and Randy Arozarena walked with two outs.Phillips, who batted a combined .196 for Kansas City and Tampa Bay this year, hit a soft single that Chris Taylor bobbled as the tying run scored. Arozarena appeared to be a sure out when he stumbled halfway home, but catcher Will Smith lost control of the ball as he spun around for a tag, allowing the winning run to score.Three-time NL Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw starts for the Dodgers against Tyler Glasnow in Game 5 on Sunday night.