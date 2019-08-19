stephen curry

Steph Curry to announce donation to fund Howard University golf program, report says

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is reportedly helping finance the creation of competitive golf at Howard University.

RELATED: Warriors Schedule 2019-20: Golden State opens against Clippers, hosts Rockets Christmas Day

According to the Washington Post, Curry is planning a seven-figure donation to cover to cost of the program for six years. The two-time MVP will hold a news conference today at the historically black university to make the announcement.

RELATED: Warriors' 'Strength in Numbers' gives way to 'Faith in Youngsters'

Curry is an avid golfer and has even launched a mini-golf series called "Holey Moley" on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscoathletesgolden state warriorscollegegolfstephen curry
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STEPHEN CURRY
EXCLUSIVE: Wanda Durant opens up about KD's injury
NBA Finals: Durant plans to play tonight
Can you rank Stephen Curry's 5 favorite arena picks?
Warriors' Curry to wear 'Thank You, Oakland' shoes during Game 3
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man in custody after his mother found dead at OC home
Suspect dies after exchanging gunfire with officers in El Sereno
Community reeling from shooting death of young San Bernardino teacher
3 mass shootings averted in separate incidents around the country, authorities say
Santa Monica homeless feeding program continues in park amid opposition
Legal battle over reinstated L.A. county deputy costing taxpayers millions
Obama's high school basketball jersey sells for $120K
Show More
Fullerton wins Little League Junior Division World Series
Students, parents in Burbank learn about school bus safety
7-year-old bounces off sofa, falls out of Koreatown apartment window
Man's burned body found in Joshua Tree
Former Palm Springs mayor indicted in bribery scheme
More TOP STORIES News