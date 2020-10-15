Lakers head coach Frank Vogel led Lebron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers to the franchise's 17th championship.
Vogel discusses the long journey the team went through from starting in China during the unrest in Hong Kong, to Kobe's death, to the COVID-19 pandemic, and ending with the franchise's first championship in a decade.
Watch the video above for the full interview with Rob Fukuzaki.
Rob Fukuzaki interviews Lakers head coach Frank Vogel
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News