Rob Fukuzaki interviews Lakers head coach Frank Vogel

By
Lakers head coach Frank Vogel led Lebron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers to the franchise's 17th championship.

Vogel discusses the long journey the team went through from starting in China during the unrest in Hong Kong, to Kobe's death, to the COVID-19 pandemic, and ending with the franchise's first championship in a decade.

Watch the video above for the full interview with Rob Fukuzaki.
