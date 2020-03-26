Coronavirus

Coronavirus response: NBA star Russell Westbrook helps LA families hit hardest by COVID-19 outbreak

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Houston Rockets player and philanthropist Russell Westbrook and his wife Nina have launched a campaign with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's office to help hard-hit local families.

The NBA superstar joined "Good Morning America" via Skype from his L.A. home to discuss how, through their Why Not? Foundation, they created the Angeleno Campaign to assist those in biggest need locally.

"I'm excited about it. The Angeleno campaign is something that me and my foundation family feel strongly about," Westbrook said. "Find ways to give cash and give access to families and people that's in need, especially in a time like this."

The Southern California native said using his platform to give back to his hometown is "a blessing."

"I think you have been given a platform that you have to find ways to give to others, and I think that's the best way to be able to do it," Westbrook said. "Obviously in times like this, you have to find ways to immediately impact as many people as possible, and I think this is the best way to do it thus far."

Those who would like to help can do so by texting "LA Love" to 21000.

"You can donate there, text it there, and it's very easy and very simple to do," Westbrook said.

The foundation's goal is to raise $10 million. The former UCLA basketball player emphasized he wants to impact and inspire as many people as possible.

On a personal note, Westbrook said he is enjoying spending time at home with his family during the NBA hiatus.

"It's something that I really enjoy getting a chance to wake up with them every morning. It's something that I live for, and obviously my wife being home and me being home every single day -- to be able to help her with the daily duties that she's always been doing," Westbrook said. "I'm blessed to be home with the family, and I'm enjoying myself."
