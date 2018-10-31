SPORTS

San Francisco Giants legend Willie McCovey dies at 80

San Francisco Giants legend and hall of famer Willie McCovey passed away Wednesday afternoon, the team announced. (AP PHOTO)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Willie McCovey, the San Francisco Giants legend and Hall of Fame slugger, died Wednesday afternoon, the team announced.

McCovey battled ongoing health issues, according to the team. He was 80.


McCovey burst in the big leagues in 1959 with the Giants, winning the Rookie of the Year award.

He played played 22 seasons in the majors, covering four decades, retiring in 1980 with 521 home runs. He was one of the most feared hitters in the game.

McCovey was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1986.

